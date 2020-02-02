E. Imelda Tinnell Chancey, 93, passed away on Thursday January 23, 2020. Born in Lynchburg, Virginia, on November 15, 1926, she was a kind, loving Virginia Lady. A retired GE employee she loved traveling the world, playing Bridge, reading and spending time with loved ones. She was a member of Chestnut Hill Methodist Church, Fort Hill Woman's Club and a Docent of Poplar Forest. She is survived by her daughters, Sheila McCormick Gurr of Melbourne, Florida, Pamela M Hawes of Mount Jackson, Virginia, Dr. Roger Tinnell of Ibiza, Spain; a sister, Delores Simmons of Lynchburg, Virginia; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her companion of many years, J. Owen Stinnette. She was predeceased by daughters, Donna M. Goss and Wanda M. Brown; her parents, TW and Florine Tinnell; sisters, Anna Smith, Mildred Burnett, and Bea Hudson; and brother, Thornton Tinnell "Buck". Interment will be held at Fort Hill with services on April 10, 2020. She was greatly loved and will be missed. Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Rockledge, 321-632-1350. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Chancey, E. Imelda Tinnell
