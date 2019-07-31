Alzena M. Chambers, age 85, of Ashburn, Virginia, formerly of Lynchburg, Va., departed this life on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Adler Center for Caring, in Aldie, Va. She leaves to cherish her memories her daughter, Vanessa C. Jackson of Ashburn, Va.; son, Donald L. Chambers of Berryville, Va.; granddaughter, Tasha L. Chambers (Charles Harry) of Ashburn, Va.; grandson, Donald L. Chambers Jr. of Washington D.C.; great-grandson, Sherman L. Chambers of Ashburn, Va.; great-granddaughter, Charlye-Grace Harry of Ashburn, Va.; former daughter-in-law, Reva Vanessa Banks (Clarence); former husband, Mack W. Chambers of Lynchburg, Va.; niece, Toni A. Hudson of Baltimore, Md.; nephew, William E. Hudson Jr. of Washington, D.C., and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing and visitation will be held at 11 a.m. until the time of the "Home Going" service at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 22870 Dominion Lane, Sterling, Va., with the Rev. Gregory L. Spurlock, Pastor. Interment will be held at the Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, immediately following the service. Arrangements by Lyles Funeral Service, Serving Northern Virginia, Eric S. Lyles, Director. 1-800-388-1913

Tags

Load entries