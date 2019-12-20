Emanuel David Cawthorne ,59, of Bedford, passed away after a short battle with cancer on Sunday, December 15, 2019. He is survived by his son, William and wife, Judy; two brothers, Michael and Tony; two sisters, Michele and Shannon; brother-in-law, Kenny; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In his younger years, he was an avid fisherman, loved the lake and mountain streams. Nascar was his sport, a true Bill Elliott fan he was. Work was his passion, 10hrs/7 days a week; hard-working man. He loved his work of bringing it back to the way it was. David, Pops, lil' brother, BoBo, DayDay or whatever his name was to you when he left your presence, his right hand was in the air with that never forgetting little grin on his face he would utter the words to you "LATER ". Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.