Annette Franklin Catron, 80, of Altavista, died on Sunday, April 5, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Lloyd Catron; nieces, Dianne West (Kenneth), Gloria Torrence (Larry); nephews, Charles Doss (Deborah), R.H. Franklin (Patty). Annette loved shopping and dining out. She was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Franklin; a sister, Gertrude Doss (Doug); and a number of nieces and nephews. No services will be held. Please direct any memorial donation to Gleaning for the World in Concord, Va. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.

