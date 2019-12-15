Willie Curtis Catlett, 79, of Lynchburg, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019. He was the loving and devoted husband of Carole Thomas Catlett for 52 years. Born in Lynchburg, on March 11, 1940, he was a son of the late Willie Marshall Catlett and Bessie Tyler Catlett. He was retired from B & W, worked at AAAA Storage after retirement, member of American Legion Post 16, Moose Lodge 1727 and Timberlake United Methodist Church. He loved his family tremendously and spending time with them at Myrtle Beach. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Jackie (Tommy) Walker; two grandsons, Chris Walker and Jamie Walker; two brothers, Kenneth (Bev) Catlett and Vernon (Nellie) Catlett; a sister, Mary Norvell; a niece, three nephews; and his beloved dog, Benji. A funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m., Tuesday, December 17, 2019, in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service by the Rev. Janet Hawkins, burial will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park with military honors provided by American Legion Post 16. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:30 p.m., Monday, December 16, 2019, at Heritage Funeral Service, 427 Graves Mill Road. Memorial contributions in memory of Willie may be made to Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 1388, Lynchburg, VA 24505. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
