James "Jimmy" Harry Catlett Jr., 56, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at his residence. Born on August 13, 1963, he was a son of the late James Harry Catlett Sr. and Loretta Walker Catlett. He was a former employee of the News and Advance and an avid HAM radio operator who enjoyed to talking to his friends on the air waves. He is survived by three aunts, many cousins and a special friend, Susan. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Penuel Baptist Church Cemetery, 2770 Wards Rd., Altavista, Va., with the Rev. Carl Burger officiating. A viewing will be held from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at Whitten Park Ave Chapel. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenparkave.com. Whitten Park Ave Chapel is serving the family, (434) 845-4521.
Catlett Jr., James "Jimmy" Harry
To plant a tree in memory of James Catlett, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.