Louise Cash, 100, passed peacefully on Saturday, September 14, 2019. She was born in Amherst County to the late Clarence Manuel and Bessie Pribble Campbell on September 23, 1918. She was the wife of the late Walker Raymond Cash Sr. for 55 years. She was preceded in death by her son, Walker Raymond Cash Jr.; her sister, Alice Campbell Thomas; and her brother, Clarence Manuel Campbell Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Martha Cash Rogers (Dan); her daughter-in-law, Mary-Margaret Parks Cash; and three grandchildren, Elizabeth Cash Becker (George), Nicholas Raymond Cash (Brooke), and Samuel David Rogers. She is also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. Louise was a devoted member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Clifford, Va. Her church family was very special to her. She graduated from Longwood College and was a respected school teacher in Amherst County for many years. She enjoyed various interests especially playing bridge, quilting, arranging flowers, and gathering with dear friends. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Tharp Funeral Home, Madison Heights, from 6 to 8 p.m. A celebration of Louise's life will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Clifford, Va. Interment will follow at Amherst Cemetery. The family wishes to thank her devoted and talented caregivers, Keandra Revely, B. J. Mays, Berline Morris, Doris Lee, and LaTasha Braxton; as well as Centra Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to the DC/MD/VA Chapter of the ALS Association; The Parkinson's Disease Foundation; or St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 670 Patrick Henry Hwy, Amherst, VA 24521. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Madison Heights, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com.
