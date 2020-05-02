Mary Daniel Cash, 88, of Lynchburg, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. Born in Lynchburg, December 20, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Hudson Daniel and Inia Riley Daniel. She retired from Virginia Baptist Hospital as the food service manager after over 35 years of service and was a member of Fairview Christian Church. Mary loved children, she was known as the "community Granny", always keeping ice pops in her freezer for the neighborhood children. Mom, Granny, Grandma, Mary, Miss Cash are just a few of the many names she was known by. All of them as important as the others when spoken towards her. These names described the same lady who was loved and adored by so many. Our hearts have a hole in them today because of your loss but our lives are better because you were such an important part in all of them. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Freddy Kidd. She is survived by four sons, Terry Kidd, Tina Kidd, Timmy Kidd and wife, Nancy, Jeff Cash and Mark Cash and wife, Peggy; 13 grandchildren, Fred Kidd Jr., Daniel Kidd, Jeff Cash Jr., Mark Cash Jr., Michelle Kidd, Chelsea Kidd, Chasity Smith and husband, Gary, Tabitha Kidd, Whitney Collurafici and husband, Ben, Amanda Cash, Christy Lanham and husband, Dave, Brittney Neal and husband, Mike and Patricia Kidd; 11 great-grandchildren, Brennon Smith, Jacob Ingram, Jayden Morris, Angie Kidd, Teagan Hamilton, Julianne Smith, Beth Kidd, Emily Kidd, Kaylee Cash, Brianna Lanham and Audrianna McGann; and one great-great-grandchild, Madelyn Kidd. Services will be announced at a later date. The family will receive friends at the home of Mark and Peggy Cash both Saturday, May 2, 2020 and Sunday, May 3, 2020. Those wishing to pay their respects and sign the register may visit Whitten Timberlake Chapel from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Because of her love of children, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org. To send condolences or submit a tribute for the family, please visit Mary's memorial webpage at www.whittentimberlake.com.
