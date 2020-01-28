Malcolm Ray Cash, 79, of Madison Heights, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at his residence. Born on February 18, 1940, in Amherst County, he was a son of the late Henry Malcolm Cash and the late Louise Atkins Cash. Malcolm served our country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War from 1963-1965, he was a retired machinist from Limitorque and a lifetime member of the Moose Lodge 715. He had a love for his family that was unbreakable, he also loved fishing and working in his garden. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Ronald Cash, Thomas Cash, and Ralph Cash; a sister, Darlene Cash; and twin daughters, Melanie and Melissa Cash. He is survived by three sons, Malcolm Ray Cash Jr. and his wife, Karen, of Spout Springs, Timothy Cash and Ricky Cash, both of Madison Heights; two sisters, Betty Rooney and her husband, Bill, of Buda, Texas, and Sharon Foster and her husband, David, of Monroe; four grandchildren, Jonathan Cash, Kimberly Cash, Amanda Cash, and Aaron Cash; a great-granddaughter, Allison Cash; a sister-in-law, Patricia Cash of Madison Heights; a lifetime special loving friend, Lucinda Turner; and a host of nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel with Pastor Jim Stevens officiating. Burial will follow in Briarwood Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel. The family would like to give special recognition to Mackenzie RN, and Gwen CNA with Gentle Sheppard Hospice, Renee from Team Nurse, and Michelle from Home Recovery for all the love and compassion that they gave Malcolm. Also a special thanks to Sharon and David Foster for all of their help and support. In lieu of flowers family ask that you make contributions to Cystic fibrosis foundation or a charity of your choice. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.
