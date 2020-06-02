Evelyn Ruth Walden Casey, 76, of Appomattox, died on Monday, June 1, 2020, in Farmville Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late James Edward Casey. Born in Carrollton, Va., on February 6, 1944, she was a daughter of the late Mattie "Myrtie" Crocker and Raymond "Bob" Walden. Ruth attended Appomattox Assembly of God and was a retired account receivable clerk for CMT in Roanoke. She is survived by a son, Randy Hargrave of Roanoke; numerous cousins, including Faye Mattox, Ricky Dunn, Mary and George Wooten, Freddy Kraatz, and Belinda Mitchell; and a special cousin whom she thought of as a sister-in-law, Pat Chandler. She was preceded in death by a cousin, Blanche Walker. A graveside funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the Nunley Cemetery by Pastor Gene Riffey. The family will receive friends at the home of Pat Chandler. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.