Evelyn Ruth Walden Casey, 76, of Appomattox, died on Monday, June 1, 2020, in Farmville Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late James Edward Casey. Born in Carrollton, Va., on February 6, 1944, she was a daughter of the late Mattie "Myrtie" Crocker and Raymond "Bob" Walden. Ruth attended Appomattox Assembly of God and was a retired account receivable clerk for CMT in Roanoke. She is survived by a son, Randy Hargrave of Roanoke; numerous cousins, including Faye Mattox, Ricky Dunn, Mary and George Wooten, Freddy Kraatz, and Belinda Mitchell; and a special cousin whom she thought of as a sister-in-law, Pat Chandler. She was preceded in death by a cousin, Blanche Walker. A graveside funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the Nunley Cemetery by Pastor Gene Riffey. The family will receive friends at the home of Pat Chandler. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

