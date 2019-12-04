Henry Cary Jr. went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 2, 2019. He was born on July 10, 1939 to the late Henry Cary Sr. and Lucille Cary. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Janet Henderson Cary. Henry retired from the United States Postal Service and was also a United States Army Veteran. In addition, he was also an active deacon at Fifth Street Baptist Church. He is survived by his two daughters, Denise Payne (Bill) and Janine Manior (Greg); three grandchildren, Lauren Cary, Daria Manior and Dexter Manior; and his sister, Leeressa Liggons; along with a host of relatives and friends. A viewing will be held at 12 p.m. followed by a Homegoing Service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Fifth Street Baptist Church, 1007 5th Street, Lynchburg, Virginia 24504 with the Reverend Ernest Scott officiating. Interment will be in the Forest Hill Burial Park. Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
