Patricia Candler Carwile, 82, of Lynchburg, died on Sunday, November 17, 2019. She was born at home on Christmas Eve, 1936, thereby ruining Christmas for her brother and sister and setting herself up to be deprived of a birthday party for the rest of her life. Pat grew up in Fairview Heights in Lynchburg. She learned to drive at the age of 12, when she made a bargain with her father that he didn't have to buy her a pony if he'd teach her how to drive. She got her first job at 15 and worked all her life. After graduating from Lynchburg College with a degree in Business in 1957, she went to work at the A.B. Burton paving company. Fortunately for her family-to-be, she asked her introverted co-worker Jimmy Carwile out on a date. They married in 1959. Pat had a wide variety of jobs. She taught third grade at Mountain View Elementary School, which she had also attended. She did factory work at Craddock Terry, gluing shoes together and polishing shoe bottoms. She owned a convenience store and worked as an accountant, a department store clerk, and as an office manager of a meat company. Her last job was as a church secretary. Pat liked shopping and eating and starting crafts that she didn't finish. She and Jimmy enjoyed going to flea markets and antique shops to collect old toys, but mostly she enjoyed being around other people. She was very active in church and, with Jimmy, ran the Youth Group at Fairview for many years. She loved working with the young people so much that she continued even after both of her girls had grown up and gone away to college. She was a Past Noble Grand of her Rebekah chapter, sang in the Fairview Choir for many years, and continued working into her seventies. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Paxton Candler and Susie Baldwin Candler; her husband, James Grady Carwile; daughter, Stacy Paige; sister, Iris; and her brother, Ralph. She is survived by her daughter, Betsy Mewborn and husband, Michael; grandchildren, Mitchell and Candler Paige, Candler's husband, Daniel Doyle; son-in-law, Ray Paige Jr; sister-in-law, Marjorie Carwile Montgomery, and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg from 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019. A memorial service will be held at Fairview United Methodist Church, 3041 Campbell Avenue, at 11 a.m., Friday, November 22, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fairview United Methodist Church or the Lynchburg Humane Society. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
