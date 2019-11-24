Horace M. Carwile, 88, of Chesterfield County, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 17, 2019. He was born on September 26, 1931 in Campbell County as the only child of Frank and Ethel Carwile. He is survived by his wife, Ruth Blanks Carwile; three children, daughter, Gray Miyashiro (Steve) of Chesterfield County, son, Neal Carwile (Anita) of Chesterfield County and son, Parker Carwile (Liz) of Florida. He had two grandsons, Casey Carwile (Margo) and Jonathan Miyashiro (Liz); two granddaughters, Haley Carwile and Deanna Carwile; as well as two great-granddaughters, Lola and Penny Miyashiro. Prior to his 35 year career with AT&T in Richmond, he served four years with the Air Force ('50-'54). He died as a faithful Jehovah's Witness having dedicated his life to Jehovah in April 1967. A Memorial service will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at 4 p.m., Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 5550 Courthouse Road, Chesterfield, VA 23832. Friends and family may visit there at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to jw.org or to a charity of your choice. Services are under the Direction of The Chesterfield Chapel Of Bennett Funeral Home. 14301 Ashbrook Pkwy Chesterfield, Va. 23832.
