Danny Melvin Carwile, 77, of Madison Heights, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Runk and Pratt, Liberty Ridge. He was the husband of Mary Ruth Bright Carwile for 29 years. Mr. Carwile was born in Campbell County on February 18, 1943, son of Margaret Walthall Carwile of Gladys and the late Herbert Melvin Carwile. He was an engineer at Ericson/GE in Lynchburg for 35 years. He also was an avid sportsman, loved the outdoors, fishing, and the ocean. In addition to his mother and wife, he is survived by his sister, Brenda Carwile; a brother, Dale Carwile (Reecia), all of Gladys; brothers-in-law, Mike Bright (Brenda), of Jefferson City, Tenn., Bill Bright (Faye), of Marysville, Tenn., and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Runk and Pratt, Liberty Ridge and Centra Hospice for the exceptional care Danny received. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Ebenezer Baptist Church by Charles Overby. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetic Association or Centra Hospice. Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Brookneal is assisting the family.

