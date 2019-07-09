Maureen Haas "MoMo" Cartrett, 66, of Lynchburg, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was born in Lynchburg on August 29, 1952 a daughter of June Tolley Haas of Lynchburg and the late, Richard Channing Haas. She was a member of Timberlake United Methodist Church. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Floyd Cartrett Jr. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her two sons, Joseph Cartrett and his wife, Lora and William Cartrett and his wife, Erica; a brother, Channing Haas and his wife, Lori; two sisters, Valerie Pillow and her husband, Mark and Tracy Munn and her husband, Gregg; her sister-in-law, Jill Whitt and husband, Jeff; a special friend and cousin, Liza Gorsline; her grandchildren, Otis, Ferron, June, Frederick, Pearl and Wren Cartrett; and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. You could find Maureen being an amazing caregiver, spending most of her time with her family, especially her grandchildren, she had a special relationship with each one them, Maureen enjoyed music, time sitting in the sunshine, meeting with the "Gorsline Supper Club", traveling, and porch sitting with friends and family. MoMo truly understood the gift of enjoying her relationships with her friends and family; she was a bringer of joy and the life of any party. All family and friends are invited to join the celebration of life on Thursday, July 11, 2019, 11 a.m., at Timberlake United Methodist Church, with Pastor Brad McMullen officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Childrens Research Hospital. www.stjude.org/ Burch Messier Funeral Home, 317 West Main Street, Bedford, (540-586-7360) is assisting the family.
