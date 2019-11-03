Charles Jesse Carter Sr., 86, of Old Thirteen Road, Gladstone, died on Thursday, October 31, 2019. He was the husband of the late Opal Jean Smith Carter. Born in Appomattox, on January 22, 1933, he was a son of the late Mary Judith Ferguson and Charles Allen Carter. Charles was a lifetime member of Liberty Chapel Baptist Church. He retired from the Department of Forestry as Chief Forest Warden after 28 years. Charles was an avid cattle farmer, antique, auto and tractor enthusiast. He is survived by two sons, C.J. Carter and fiancée, Cynthia Goggin and Robert A. Carter and wife, Valerie; one daughter, Judy Thacker and husband, Garrett Milton Thacker; one niece, Diane S. Kesterson; four grandchildren, Kalen Bauman, Gavin Bauman and wife, Beth, Justin Bauman and fiancée, MacKenzie Tidwell and Michelle Smith and husband, Micah; and two great-grandchildren, Lucas Bauman and Izaak Smith. He was preceded in death by his sister, Bessie C. Smith. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Liberty Chapel Baptist Church with Pastor Clyde Ishee and Pastor Shannon Harris officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 7 until 8:30 p.m., Monday, November 4, 2019, at Robinson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the American Alzheimer's Association, 3831 Old Forest Road, Suite 7, Lynchburg, VA 24501. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
