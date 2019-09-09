Mrs. Delois B. "Lil Snoot" Carter, 84, of 1122 Clover Road, Hurt, Virginia, departed this life on Friday, September 6, 2019, at the residence of her son and daughter-in-law in High Point, North Carolina. Born October 2, 1934 in Pittsylvania County, she was the daughter of the late Nannie B. McNair and reared by the late Charles and Mamie Booth. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Barnwell. Mrs. Carter was a retired employee of Abbott Laboratories in Altavista, Virginia, and member of the New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. Those left to cherish her memories are her three sons, Darryl G. Carter of Gretna, Virginia, Michael S. Carter of Greensboro, North Carolina, and Barry O. Carter (Floretta) of High Point, North Carolina; one sister, Joan Barnwell of Dover, Delaware; one brother, William Barnwell of Altavista, Virginia; three grandsons, Barry Hedgebeth-Carter of Tuscan, Arizona, Brandon Hedgebeth-Carter of High Point, North Carolina and Elton Carter of Maryland; seven great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. A celebration of life for Mrs. Carter will be conducted on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Theodore Foster, eulogist. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Miller Funeral Home from 4 until 7 p.m. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.
