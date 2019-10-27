Charles Douglas Carter Jr. passed away on October 22, 2019, at his home in Forest with family by his side. Born on January 31, 1939, in Lynchburg, he was the son of the late Charles Douglas Carter and Helen Henderson Carter. Charles is survived by his wife of 60 years, Linda Thurston Carter; a daughter, Sherry East of Lynchburg; a son, Brad Carter and wife, Marian, of San Antonio, Texas; six grandchildren, Kristen, Katie, Jason, Taylor, Kevin, and Lindsay; six great-grandchildren, Austin, Angelina, Christian, Daniel, Hannah and Makayla; a sister, Lois Dean of Lynchburg; and other relatives and friends The family would like to give their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Centra Hospice for their loving care and support. Charles wishes to have his ashes spread at the Old City Cemetery amongst his beloved golden retrievers, Dallas and Rosie. In lieu of a service or flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimers Association, 3831 Old Forest Road Suite 7, Lynchburg, VA 24504. "Death leaves a heartache no one can heal - Love leaves a memory no one can steal" Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory 427 Graves Mill Road (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
