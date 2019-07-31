Ellen Carter, 72, of Lynchburg, died on Monday, July 29, 2019. She was the wife of John B. Carter Jr. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 1, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. A full obituary will follow tomorrow. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
