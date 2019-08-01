Ellen Pauley Carter, 72, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the loving wife of J.B. Carter for 51 years. Ellen was born on June 6, 1947, in Abbs Valley, Va. to the late John G. Pauley and Lois A. Sizemore Pauley. She was a member of Timberlake United Methodist Church. Ellen worked as a homemaker raising her two daughters and then worked in the library at Brookville Middle School. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, gardening, doing gentle yoga, attending Virginia Tech football and basketball games and going to the beach. Ellen enjoyed being surrounded by family and was a loving, caring, and compassionate wife, mother, Mama, sister, aunt and friend. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas Pauley and John Pauley; and one sister, Martie Pauley. Left behind to cherish her memory are her two children, Nora Bohart and husband, Russ of Baltimore, Md., and Kim Tibbs and husband, Stephen of Forest; four grandchildren, Carter and Madison Bohart of Baltimore, Md. and Stephen Jr. and Ellie Tibbs of Forest; two brothers, Claudis Pauley and wife, Betty of Rupert, W.Va. and Bernard Pauley and wife, Judy of Tazewell, Va.; five sisters, Shirley Miller of Tazewell, Va., Edna Griffin and husband, Paige of Martinsville, Va., Ruth Dalton and husband, Gene of Bland, Va., Carol Payne and husband, James of Abbs Valley, Va., and Linda Dunn and husband, Lee of Bluefield, Va.; sister-in-law, Kitty Pauley of Radford, Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive family and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. A celebration of Ellen's life will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Timberlake United Methodist Church by the Rev. Brad McMullen. A graveside service will follow at Virginia Memorial Garden, Forest. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Timberlake United Methodist Church, 21649 Timberlake Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24502. Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.