Hubert William Carson, 91, of Concord, died on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the home of his daughter in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Hubert was born on April 20 1928, in Amherst County, near Galts Mill. He was the son of William Melvin Carson and May Martin Carson. He grew up and attended school in Concord. Graduating from Concord High School in 1948. On June 20, 1953, he married Betty Jean Thomas in Rustburg. He worked at Archer Creek Foundry and Saunders Brothers Orchard and Farm Market in Piney River and was a life long farmer and a true country boy. He was humble, honest, dependable and was always serving others. All who knew him thought the world of him. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Concord. Hubert is survived by his wife of 66 years, Betty Thomas Carson of Concord; his children, Hubert (Sherri) Carson Jr. of Bellingham, Wash., Trudy C. (Bob) Robertson of Jackson, Wyo., Robert Carson of Bozeman, Mont.; five grandchildren, David Robertson and Justin (Arcel) Robertson, both of Jackson, Wyo., Brian (Sharalyn) Robertson of Rexburg, Idaho, Tamara Robertson of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Mindy Robertson of Bellevue, Idaho; seven great-grandchildren, Tyler, Connor, Bailey, and Logan Robertson of Rexburg, Idaho, and Dexton, Jazper, and Rennon Robertson of Jackson, Wyo.; a sister, Ruth C. MacMillan of Richmond, Va.; a brother, Richard W. Carson of Concord, Va.; three nieces, Nancy (James) King of Partlow, Va.; Sylvia Carson of Glen Allen, Va., Janet (David) Schnablegger of Concord, Va.; two grand-nieces, Pamela King of Fredericksburg, Va.; Tabitha Severson of Lynchburg, Va.; and other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and May Carson; sisters, Eleanor Carson, and Emma Braund; sister-in-law, Mazie H. Carson; and a brother-in-law, Dr. James MacMillan. Graveside services were held at on Friday, March 20, 2020, at the Ucon Cemetery, Ucon, Idaho. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.

