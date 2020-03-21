Hubert William Carson, 91, of Concord, died on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the home of his daughter in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Hubert was born on April 20 1928, in Amherst County, near Galts Mill. He was the son of William Melvin Carson and May Martin Carson. He grew up and attended school in Concord. Graduating from Concord High School in 1948. On June 20, 1953, he married Betty Jean Thomas in Rustburg. He worked at Archer Creek Foundry and Saunders Brothers Orchard and Farm Market in Piney River and was a life long farmer and a true country boy. He was humble, honest, dependable and was always serving others. All who knew him thought the world of him. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Concord. Hubert is survived by his wife of 66 years, Betty Thomas Carson of Concord; his children, Hubert (Sherri) Carson Jr. of Bellingham, Wash., Trudy C. (Bob) Robertson of Jackson, Wyo., Robert Carson of Bozeman, Mont.; five grandchildren, David Robertson and Justin (Arcel) Robertson, both of Jackson, Wyo., Brian (Sharalyn) Robertson of Rexburg, Idaho, Tamara Robertson of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Mindy Robertson of Bellevue, Idaho; seven great-grandchildren, Tyler, Connor, Bailey, and Logan Robertson of Rexburg, Idaho, and Dexton, Jazper, and Rennon Robertson of Jackson, Wyo.; a sister, Ruth C. MacMillan of Richmond, Va.; a brother, Richard W. Carson of Concord, Va.; three nieces, Nancy (James) King of Partlow, Va.; Sylvia Carson of Glen Allen, Va., Janet (David) Schnablegger of Concord, Va.; two grand-nieces, Pamela King of Fredericksburg, Va.; Tabitha Severson of Lynchburg, Va.; and other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and May Carson; sisters, Eleanor Carson, and Emma Braund; sister-in-law, Mazie H. Carson; and a brother-in-law, Dr. James MacMillan. Graveside services were held at on Friday, March 20, 2020, at the Ucon Cemetery, Ucon, Idaho. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.