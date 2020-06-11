Geneva Wolfe Carson, 92, of Richmond, Virginia, left this world peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020, and returned to her heavenly home, pain free and restored. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 66 years, the Rev. Louis E . Carson; her daughters, Beverly Watts and Mary Burton; her grandchildren, Layel and his wife, Lacy, and Lynley; her sister, Cornelia Webb and her husband, Bill; her sister-in-law, Bernice Carson; and numerous nieces and nephews. Geneva was a devoted member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church and was a resident of Cedarfield Retirement Community. The family would like to extend heartful thanks to the staff at Cedarfield for their loving care and support. Geneva was born to be a preacher's wife, and worked tirelessly helping Louis to serve his churches. She was a lady of love and devotion to family, and especially enjoyed new recipes and cooking, cultivating flowers, and wild birds. Geneva was an exceptional wife, mother, sister, and friend and we will miss her every day. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020, at St. Andrews United Methodist Church, 9801 Fort King Road, Richmond, Virginia. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church, officiated by the Rev. Joseph T. Carson III and the Rev. Denise Watkins. Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. in Fort Hill Memorial Park, Lynchburg, Virginia. Always remember how very much we love you. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomeparham.com.
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.