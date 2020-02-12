Richard "Bill" William Carroll, 77, of Lynchburg, died peacefully at his home Monday, February 10, 2020, at his residence, after a battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was embraced with love by his family as he left this life for eternal life. Please visit, www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
To plant a tree in memory of Richard Carroll as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.