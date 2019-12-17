Mrs. Emily Lorraine Carey Ruff, dedicated as one of Jehovah's Witnesses, departed this life on Friday, December 13th, 2019. She was born in Lynchburg, VA on November 3rd, 1927 to the late Mrs. Janie Carey Jones and Mr. Garland Rankin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Gregory Ruff, her husband, King David Ruff; her grandson, Wakee Ruff; and her four brothers, Henry Cary Sr., Frank Cary, Robert Cary and William Rankin. She leaves to cherish her memories, beloved daughter, Sharon Ruff Tucker; treasured son, Phillip Edward Ruff; her beloved three grandchildren, Shalena Ruff King, Daquan Gregory Ruff, and Milton P. Hamilton Jr; five great-grandchildren, Asia King, Khadijah King, Cam'Ron King, Victor Ramon Urena-King, and Joshua Payne; her loving niece, Leressa Liggons; as well as a host of other nieces, nephews and friends. A funeral service will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019, with a viewing beginning at 11 a.m. at the Kingdom Hall with Brother Roger Gilbert officiating. Interment will be at Lynchburg Baptist Cemetery. The family is receiving friends from 6 to 8 p.m., on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Tharp Funeral Home in Lynchburg. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
