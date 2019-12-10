Matthew Paul Carey, 45, of Evington, was called into eternal life on Thursday, December 5, 2019. The family would like to invite all who would like to come to his viewing at Diuguid funeral home on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, from 6 to 8 pm. The Funeral Mass will be at St. Victoria Catholic Church, Hurt, Va. on Thursday, December 13, 2019, at 1 p.m. A reception will follow the service in the church fellowship hall. Arrangements by Diuguid Funeral Home, Waterlick Chapel, 434-237-2722.

