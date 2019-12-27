Virginia Langel Cardwell, 84, of Forest, died on Monday, December 23, 2019, A celebration of her life will be held at Tharp Funeral Home at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, with Pastor Ricky Ewing officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Virginia Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Pleasant View Baptist Church, 19278 Forest Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502, or to Gideons International Bedford Camp Route 6, Bedford, VA 24523. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Cardwell, Virginia Langel
To plant a tree in memory of Virginia Cardwell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.