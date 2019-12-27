Virginia Langel Cardwell, 84, of Forest, died on Monday, December 23, 2019, A celebration of her life will be held at Tharp Funeral Home at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, with Pastor Ricky Ewing officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Virginia Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Pleasant View Baptist Church, 19278 Forest Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502, or to Gideons International Bedford Camp Route 6, Bedford, VA 24523. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

