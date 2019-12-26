Virginia Langel Cardwell, 84, of Forest, died Monday, December 23, 2019. She was the loving wife of John Parrish "JP" Cardwell Jr., who preceded her in death. Virginia was born on October 10, 1935 in Lawton, Michigan. She was a retired teacher of 33 years. She is survived by her children, Janet Cardwell Lawson (Jimmy), David Parrish Cardwell (Debbie), and Charles Thomas and fiancé (Lori); four grandchildren, Jessica Heflin (David), Jamie Thomas (J.T.) Chad Cardwell and Brayden Cardwell; three great-grandchildren, Ava Heflin, Jozie Thomas and James Thomas. In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death her sister, Dorothy Langel. A celebration of her life will be held at Tharp Funeral Home at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, with Pastor Ricky Ewing officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment to follow in Virginia Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Pleasant View Baptist Church, 19278 Forest Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502 or to Gideons International Bedford Camp Route 6, Bedford, VA 24523. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Cardwell, Virginia Langel
