Randolph Franklin "Frank" Capps, 71, of Lynchburg, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at UVA Medical Center. He was the loving husband of Janet Foster Capps for 49 years. Born on June 21, 1948, in Lynchburg, he was a son of the late Walter Lee Capps and Virginia Craig Capps. Frank was a graduate of Alleghany County High School; was a retired computer operations manager from Genworth with 34 years of service and a member of Thomas Road Baptist Church. He enjoyed woodworking and traveling to Branson, Mo., and Pigeon Forge, Tenn. He was a loving father and grandfather who loved spending time with his grandchildren playing games. In addition to his wife, he leaves two sons to cherish his memory, Jeffrey Franklin Capps and wife, Cindy, of Lynchburg, and Jonathan Edward Capps and wife, Anita, of Oxford, N.C.; five grandchildren, Abbey and Aiden Capps of Lynchburg, Rylie, Brennan, and Sadie Capps of Oxford, N.C.; a brother, Walter Lee Capps Jr.; very special friends, Dan Ellis and John Hollands of Lynchburg, and Mike Goolsby of Madison Heights; and other relatives and friends. The family will receive relatives and friends from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m., Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 Graves Mill Road in Lynchburg. A Celebration of Frank's Life and Faith will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, September 13, 2019, at Thomas Road Baptist Church - Pate Chapel by the Rev. Dr. William H. Smith with burial to follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family would like to give their sincere heartfelt thanks to the staff of UVA Medical Center for their compassionate care and support. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in memory of Frank Capps to the Boys Home of Virginia, 414 Boys Home Road, Covington, VA 24426. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.

