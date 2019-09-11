Randolph Franklin "Frank" Capps, 71, of Lynchburg, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at UVA Medical Center. He was the loving husband of Janet Foster Capps for 49 years. Born on June 21, 1948, in Lynchburg, he was a son of the late Walter Lee Capps and Virginia Craig Capps. Frank was a graduate of Alleghany County High School; was a retired computer operations manager from Genworth with 34 years of service and a member of Thomas Road Baptist Church. He enjoyed woodworking and traveling to Branson, Mo., and Pigeon Forge, Tenn. He was a loving father and grandfather who loved spending time with his grandchildren playing games. In addition to his wife, he leaves two sons to cherish his memory, Jeffrey Franklin Capps and wife, Cindy, of Lynchburg, and Jonathan Edward Capps and wife, Anita, of Oxford, N.C.; five grandchildren, Abbey and Aiden Capps of Lynchburg, Rylie, Brennan, and Sadie Capps of Oxford, N.C.; a brother, Walter Lee Capps Jr.; very special friends, Dan Ellis and John Hollands of Lynchburg, and Mike Goolsby of Madison Heights; and other relatives and friends. The family will receive relatives and friends from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m., Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 Graves Mill Road in Lynchburg. A Celebration of Frank's Life and Faith will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, September 13, 2019, at Thomas Road Baptist Church - Pate Chapel by the Rev. Dr. William H. Smith with burial to follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family would like to give their sincere heartfelt thanks to the staff of UVA Medical Center for their compassionate care and support. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in memory of Frank Capps to the Boys Home of Virginia, 414 Boys Home Road, Covington, VA 24426. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
Breaking
+1
+1
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.