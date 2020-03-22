Dennis Vernon Cannon Sr., 74, of Madison Heights, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of Patricia Cannon. Born on July 29, 1945, in Baltimore, Md., he was a son of the late Herman S. Cannon and Adele B. Cannon. He was a self employed watch repairman known to many as watch man, Dennis was also an accomplished mechanic and loved fishing, camping and nascar racing. He was preceded in death by two siblings, Gloria Lee and Bill Cannon. In addition to his wife he is survived by three sons, Dennis V. Cannon Jr. and his wife, Lisha, of Forney, Texas, Chris B. Cannon of Green Cove Springs, Fla., and Clifton M. Cannon and his wife, Renee, of Crownsville, Md.; seven grandchildren, Nathan, Samuel, Seth, Louis, Logan, Hannah, and Zoe. A private graveside service will be held at Meadowridge Memorial Park in Elkridge, Md. Dennis will lie in repose from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.

To send flowers to the family of Dennis Cannon, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 24
Visitation
Tuesday, March 24, 2020
8:30AM-6:00PM
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 S Amherst Hwy
Madison Heights, VA 24572
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

