Martin Guilbert Canfield Jr., 90, of Lynchburg, Va., entered the gates of Heaven on Friday, October 25, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of the late Imogene Hall Canfield for 60 years. Martin was a dedicated and loving father and was preceded in death by his son, Jimmy of Lynchburg, Va. and is survived by four sons, Jerry (Debbie) of Mountain Home, Ark., David (Sharon) of Rustburg, Va., Marty of Winston Salem, N.C., and Bill (Karen) of Forest, Va. He is also survived by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren who loved him dearly. Martin graduated from Shawnee Mission High School in 1946. He later served in the U.S. Army as Military Intelligence from 1951 to 1953. Martin went on to graduate from the University of Wisconsin in 1956 with a degree in Investment Banking and Finance. He started his career in Louisville, Kentucky with General Electric in 1956 in the Financial Management Program. In 1962 he transferred with General Electric to Lynchburg, Va. After 38 years with GE/Ericcson, Martin retired in 1994 as the Manager of Finance. Following their move to Lynchburg in 1962, Martin and Jean were one of five families who began a mission church which went on to become Calvary Baptist Church where they were charter members. In 1968, Martin and his family joined West Lynchburg Baptist Church where he served as Church Treasurer, Sunday School teacher, Sunday School Director, and Chairman of Deacons. He also assisted his wife, Jean, with her many endeavors with the children's ministry. Although Martin was unable to attend church services for the last few years, Martin would tell his family at Sunday lunch, "I only watched three services on tv this morning." One late evening when his family went to check on him because he had lost power in a storm, he was sitting in the kitchen singing from his hymnal with the light of a lantern. We are thankful for the example of what a life led by the light of Christ looked like. In addition to serving in his church, Martin passionately devoted much of his time to organizations including the YMCA Swim Team, Lynchburg Aquatic League, Cub Scouts, and Meals on Wheels. A funeral service will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at West Lynchburg Baptist Church, 3031 Memorial Ave., by the Rev. Dr. Robert Putt. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 11 a.m. at the church and other times at the Canfield Residence, 1566 LeJack Circle in Forest. Interment will be held at Fort Hill Memorial Park. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall. For those who wish to make a memorial contribution, the family suggests West Lynchburg Baptist Church, The American Heart Association, or Central & Western VA Alzheimer's Association. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 Graves Mill Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
