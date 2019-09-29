Danae Marianne Wieringo Canady, age 79, of Goode, widow of Jimmy Edward Canady Sr., passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019. She was born in Campbell County on July 15, 1940, daughter of the late Alfred and Mildred Wieringo. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Peggy C. Seigla and a sister, Esther Wieringo. Marianne was retired from Subway, a member of Oakland United Methodist Church and a member of The Rebekah Lodge. Survivors include a son, Jimmy E. Canady Jr.; two grandchildren, Thomas Canady and Mattie S. Cromwell and husband, Tommy; three great-grandchildren, Gabrielle Cromwell, Whittney Cromwell, and McKinsey Cromwell; two brothers, Cecil E. Wieringo and Richard Wieringo; and one sister, Freda W. Overstreet. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.
