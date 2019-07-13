On Monday, July 8, 2019, the Lord called home another one of his angels, Gene Arthur Canada, at the age of 65. He was born on January 17, 1954, to Deaconess Helen Canada and to the late Deacon Charles Canada. He retired from Schewels Furniture Company and was blessed to own and operate his own business called "LOC". He is survived by his mother, Deaconess Helen Canada; his sons, Delmar, Johnny and Kelvin Canada; his granddaughter, Shakira Eubanks; sister, Cindy Barber; three aunts, numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. A memorial of life service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Troy Anderson, Pastor, officiating.
