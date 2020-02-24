Ward Maxwell Campbell, 93, of Lowesville, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at his home. Born in Lynchburg on October 27, 1926, he was the son of the late Ruben L. and Ora Lee Campbell. Ward had previously been employed with American Cyanamid where he worked for many years. He then retired from the Central Virginia Training Center after 17 years as an institutional chauffeur. Ward served on the board of the Piney River Volunteer Fire Department and was also a beloved and life-long member of Piney River Baptist Church. He is survived by his beloved wife of 71 years, Edna Wheeler Campbell; his grandson, Jon Campbell of Lowesville; his great-granddaughter, Aurora Campbell; two sisters-in-law, Nancy Wheeler and Juanita Wheeler, both of Amherst; a host of good neighbors and other loving relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Ward M. Campbell Jr. and his daughter, Iris Campbell. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Byrum-Parr Funeral Home by the Rev. John Campbell, with burial to follow in Jonesboro Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Piney River Baptist Church, 1190 Woodson Rd., Roseland, VA 22967, or to the Piney River Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 33, Piney River, Va.

To plant a tree in memory of Ward Campbell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

