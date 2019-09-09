Regina Orange Campbell, 59, of Concord, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019. She was the loving wife of Michael Wayne Campbell. Born on November 3, 1959 in Bedford, she was the daughter of Rachel Flowers Orange and the late Earl Thomas Orange. Gina worked for Jos A. Bank where she was a very talented seamstress and tailor to many over the years in Lynchburg. She also enjoyed painting, and spending time with the love of her life, her grandchildren. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Golden H. Campbell. Gina is survived by her husband, Michael W. Campbell of Concord; children, Rachel "Nikki" Campbell Brown of Concord and Michael W. Campbell Jr. and wife, Samantha, of Lynchburg. She is also survived by her grandchildren who called her Grandma, Jason T. Brown Jr., Riley C. Brown, and Campbell R. Brown and the ones who called her Grandma G, Claudia N. Campbell, Logan M. Campbell, and Raegan T. Campbell; her mother, Rachel Flowers Orange of Montvale; sisters, Janice O. Branham of Madison Heights, Chris O. Davis of Moneta, Sandra O. Wrenn of Forest, and Melinda O. Crouch (Johnny) of Montvale; brother, Earl Thomas Orange Jr. of Montvale; mother-in-law, Shirley T. Campbell of Madison Heights; brother-in-law, Randy M. Campbell (Debbie) of Amherst; sister-in-law, Roxanne D. Patton (Ted) of Moneta; and special childhood friend, Mary Tomlin of Buena Vista. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Oncology department and IMU staff and doctors of Lynchburg General Hospital for their care and support during Gina's illness. The family will receive friends at the Faith Baptist Church starting at 2 p.m. with a funeral service starting at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Pastor Brian Hudson and Gina's nephew, Seth Campbell will be officiating. Interment will follow at Amherst Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to consider memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society. Whitten Monelison Chapel is assisting the Campbell family (929-5712). To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com.
