Randy P. Campbell Sr., 53, aka "Cat Daddy", of Roseland, died on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Born in Lynchburg on October 6, 1965, he was the son of Willie D. Campbell and Kathleen Showalter Campbell. Randy was a member of Living Water Baptist Church, a member of IBT, he was a pipe liner, and a truck driver all his life. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Shana D. Campbell; two sons, Phillip (Jamie) Campbell and Jonathan "JW" Campbell; two grandchildren, Kelly Campbell and Kyle Campbell; one sister, Dianne Wheeler; two brothers, W.D. Campbell and Dilly Campbell; and a number of nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory with Pastor Daryl Donald officiating. A graveside service will be held 4 p.m. at Jonesboro Cemetery in Roseland, Va. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
