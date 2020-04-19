Mary Virginia Martin Campbell, 94, of Monroe, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at her residence. She was the loving wife of John Ernest Campbell. Born on December 5, 1925, in Bedford County, she was the daughter of the late George Henry Martin and the late Mary Frances Wright Martin. Virginia retired from GE after 25 years of service and enjoyed painting, crocheting, and sewing. She was an active member of Temple Baptist Church where she helped with the JR Church and played the piano. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Ann Creamer; brothers, Henry Martin Sr., Joseph Martin, and Winfred Martin; and sister, Georgie Brown. Virginia is survived by her sons, Ernest Campbell and wife, Joan and John Campbell and wife, Gilda; daughter, Barbara Campbell and husband, Richard; son-in-law, JD Creammer; two sisters-in-law, Helen and Christine Campbell; 20 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; numerous great-great grandchildren; and numerous other family member and church friends. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the caregivers, Michelle Fitzgerald, Cindy Elder, and Michelle Miller for their compassionate care and support during Virginia's illness. Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, a private family graveside will be held on Monday, April 20, 2020, at Briarwood Memorial Gardens. A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate Virginia's life with family and friends. There will be no formal visitation, however the funeral home will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 19, 2020, for the public to pay their respects and sign the register. Please note that the funeral home staff will assist in maintaining the ten person at a time and social distancing guidelines. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittenmonelison.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Temple Baptist Church, 4465 S. Amherst Highway, Madison Heights, Virginia 24572 or to Gideons International, PO Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251 (www.gideons.org/donate). Whitten Monelison Chapel is assisting the Campbell family (929-5712).
