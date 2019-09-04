Martha Thompson Campbell, 53, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Martha was born on March 29, 1966, in Lynchburg, a daughter of the late Samuel James Thompson Jr. and the late Augusta Terry Thompson. Martha graduated from E.C. Glass High School in 1984 and Virginia Tech in 1988. She was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church. She is survived by her sister, Suzanne Thompson Saunders (Chris); a brother, Jimmy Thompson (Leah); two nephews, Sam and Spencer Saunders; and a niece, Helen Thompson. To say "Thank you" is not enough for the overwhelming love and support shown from Martha's close friends and family. The family would also like to acknowledge the excellent care Martha received from the staff at Centra Hospice during her stay at Guggenhiemer. A Celebration of Martha's life will be conducted at 7 p.m. today, Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. The family will receive friends following the service. Please consider making memorial contributions to The Lynchburg Humane Society, Development Department, 1211 Old Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
