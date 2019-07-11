Surrounded by her family, Margaret Moore Campbell, 91, of Evington, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Runk & Pratt Senior Living Community. She was the wife of the late Benjamin Frank Campbell. Born on July 29, 1927, in Campbell County, she was the daughter of the late Dewey E. and Mary "Virginia" Almond Moore. She was also preceded in death by three brothers and one sister. She was a member of New Beginning Tabernacle, where she loved hearing her nephew preach. She was retired from New London Academy, where she worked as the cafeteria manager. She was an avid baker and was well known for the many cakes, pies, breads, and other treats she always had for her family and friends. She loved working in her flowers and growing tomatoes. She also loved to play cards and spent countless hours playing rummy with her dear friend, Jane Whitehead, whom she thought of and often referred to as her fifth daughter. Mrs. Campbell is survived by four daughters, Susan C. Fuller (Bug) of Forest, Cathy C. Irby (Bruce) of Lynchburg, Carolyn F. Campbell (Lori) of Evington, and Angela C. Pettry (Kirk) of Rustburg; three grandchildren, Jason Bowles (Kerry), Troy Fuller (Amber), and Bailey Pettry; and three great-granddaughters, Charlotte, Jocelyn, and Aubin Bowels. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Friday, July 12, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with The Rev. Gary L. Moore, Pastor of New Beginning Tabernacle officiating. Interment will follow at Virginia Memorial Park in Forest. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel and other times at the residence of Cathy Irby. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Timberlake Chapel is serving the family.
