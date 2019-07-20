Theodore Harrison "Gene" Campbell Jr., 97, died on Monday, July 15, 2019. He was born on August 12, 1921, in Goode, Va., to Eva White Campbell and Theodore Harrison Campbell Sr. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Dr. Jack Campbell of Brookneal. Gene is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Jacqueline Denning Campbell and their five children, T. H. "Ted" Campbell III, Sue Ford (Garry), and Terry Zatrepalek (Don), all of Lynchburg, Mary Beth Holm (Charley) of Ashburn, and Laura Wright (Bill) of Marshall. He was Papa to seven grandchildren, Lauren Tiffany (Jeb) of Roanoke, Jackie Ly (Kevin, deceased) of Sterling, Sallie Post (Chris) of Portland, Ore., Emily Wright (Ed) of Richmond, Cory Holm (Eva) of Sofia, Bulgaria, Lydia Wright of College Park, Md., and Natalie Holm of Ashburn; and two great-grandchildren, Eliza and Wyatt Tiffany of Roanoke. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Phyllis Campbell, of Brookneal, and several nieces and nephews. Gene was a graduate of New London Academy. He attended Lynchburg College, then worked several years for the N&W Railway before contracting tuberculosis in 1948. While undergoing treatment at Blue Ridge Sanatorium, a career counselor suggested he pursue his interest in photography. There, he photographed many of his fellow patients for their families. Not long after his recovery, he opened Gene Campbell Studio, which he owned and operated for almost 50 years specializing in commercial, portrait and bridal photography. He documented close to 2,000 weddings in and around Lynchburg. He was an active Kiwanian, 32nd degree Mason and Shriner who photographed many young patients for the Shriners Hospital for Children. An avid HO model railroader, Gene was a longtime member of the Blue Ridge Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Lynchburg since 1950. The family wishes to thank the staff at Liberty Ridge Health and Rehab for their skilled care shown to both Gene and Jackie over the last several years. A 2 p.m. memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Lynchburg on Sunday, August 11, 2019. The family will greet friends following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 1215 V.E.S. Road, Lynchburg, VA 24503; Shriners Hospital for Children Greenville, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605; Lynchburg Humane Society, 1211 Old Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502. The family is being assisted by Tharp Funeral Home, 220 Breezewood Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24502 https://tharpfuneralhome.com.
