Theodore "Gene" Harrison Campbell Jr., age 97, of Lynchburg, died Monday, July 15, 2019. A 2 p.m. memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Lynchburg on Sunday, August 11, 2019. The family will greet friends following the service. Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. Visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.