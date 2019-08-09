Theodore "Gene" Harrison Campbell Jr., age 97, of Lynchburg, died Monday, July 15, 2019. A 2 p.m. memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Lynchburg on Sunday, August 11, 2019. The family will greet friends following the service. Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. Visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

