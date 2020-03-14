James Campbell Jr., 69, of Lynchburg passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, while spending the day at the Chesapeake Bay. Born on January 22, 1951, in Calistoga, Calif., he was the son of the late James Edward Campbell Sr. and the late Marguerite Campbell. Jim is survived by his wife, Cari Kleven; son, Allen Campbell (Michelle); daughter, Jennifer Epps (Patrick); grandchildren, Christina, Hunter, Trystan and Lily; sister, Joanne Silva; brother-in-law, Robert Jones; and other loving family members and friends. Jim's faith never wavered during life's trials, and he has now joined his late wife, Pam; sister, Judy and his parents. Jim requested that there be no services, but asked to consider donations to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, National Wildlife Federation, Salvation Army or Heritage United Methodist Church. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.

