Bernard Dalton Campbell Jr., 73, of Spout Spring, died on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at his residence. He was the husband of Maude Stinnett Campbell. Born in Amherst County on February 18, 1947, he was a son of the late Madeline Whitehead and Bernard D. Campbell Sr. Bernard was a Boiler Maker with Reco Constructors, Inc. for 35 years. He was a member of Boilermakers Local 45. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three daughters, Deborah Robertson of Concord, Janice McFadden of Roanoke, and Rebecca Dudley of Spout Spring; two brothers, Raymond Arnold Campbell of Pamplin, and Robert Campbell of Madison Heights; two sisters, Ida Austin and husband, Steve and Lucy Carter both of Madison Heights; nine grandchildren, Tiffany Robertson, John Robertson, Brandon Osborn, Hollie Joe Osborn, Lisa Marie McFadden, Jacob Campbell, Madalyn Martin, Daniel Baldwin and Emily Dudley; and 11 great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
+1
+1
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.