Bernard Dalton Campbell Jr., 73, of Spout Spring, died on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at his residence. He was the husband of Maude Stinnett Campbell. Born in Amherst County on February 18, 1947, he was a son of the late Madeline Whitehead and Bernard D. Campbell Sr. Bernard was a Boiler Maker with Reco Constructors, Inc. for 35 years. He was a member of Boilermakers Local 45. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three daughters, Deborah Robertson of Concord, Janice McFadden of Roanoke, and Rebecca Dudley of Spout Spring; two brothers, Raymond Arnold Campbell of Pamplin, and Robert Campbell of Madison Heights; two sisters, Ida Austin and husband, Steve and Lucy Carter both of Madison Heights; nine grandchildren, Tiffany Robertson, John Robertson, Brandon Osborn, Hollie Joe Osborn, Lisa Marie McFadden, Jacob Campbell, Madalyn Martin, Daniel Baldwin and Emily Dudley; and 11 great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com

