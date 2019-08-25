Harvey Cleamon "Pete" Campbell, 80, of Lindsay Street, Lynchburg, Va., died on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Guggenheimer Health and Rehab. Born on May 18, 1939, in Barbour County, W.Va., he was a son of the late Vernie Overfield and Henry Campbell. Pete was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving his country during the Vietnam War. He was a former Chief of Police for Barbour County, W.Va. and a retired Captain of Police for North Island San Diego, Calif. He is survived by a daughter, Kelley Sue Campbell Feagans and husband, Wayne; a grandson, Christopher Feagans, all of Lynchburg, Va.; a brother, Ralph Edward Campbell and wife, Mary, of Mt. Zion, W.Va.; a sister, Norma DeValliere of Las Vegas, Nev.; nieces and nephews, Tina Shearer and Tim, Tiffany Teets and David, all of Richmond, Va., Ralph Edward "Eddie" Campbell Jr. and wife, Rebecca, of Morgantown, W.Va., and Theresa Marie Cain of Grantsville, W.Va.; and numerous great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by Kelley's mother, Betty Lue Moreland; and two sisters, Sarah Vernell C. Gilchrist and Garnet Kovach. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Chestnut Hill Baptist Church by the Rev. Ian McManamey. Military rites will be accorded by American Legion Post #16. Those wishing to make memorials please consider the Disabled American Veterans, 210 Franklin Rd. SW, Roanoke, VA 24011. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
