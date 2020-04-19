Frank Raleigh Campbell, 82, of Forest, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. He was the loving and devoted husband of Marjory Lightsey Campbell for 50 years. Born in Lynchburg on October 19, 1937, he was the son of the late Duncan Campbell and Kathleen Campbell Canada of Madison Heights. He was also preceded in death by beloved aunt, Dorothy Viar and brother-in-law, Guilford Pete White of Madison Heights. A graduate of Amherst County High School, he served three years in the Army and qualified for the 1968, Olympic trials in Atlanta for competitive shooting. Frank was the first person to ever earn a Shotokan Black Belt in Lynchburg in 1969, after which he won numerous karate tournaments throughout the decades. He was also a competitive water skier at Leesville Lake and won dozens of slalom and jumping competitions. He and his wife spent decades traveling and mountain biking across the United States. As a lifelong member, he loved shooting at Izaak Walton in Madison Heights with his friends and family. He retired from GE/Ericsson and was a member of Madison Heights Baptist Church. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Doug Campbell and wife, Tisha, of Pemberton, New Jersey, Karen Alison and her husband, Matt, of Forest, and Randy Baber and wife, Mary Beth, of Virginia Beach; seven grandchildren, Josh Mann, Gavin, Blayden, and Shayla Campbell, of Pemberton, New Jersey, Morgan Alkire of Madison Heights, Jason Parker of Forest, and William Baber of Virginia Beach; and four great-grandchildren, Raelyn Mann of Pemberton, New Jersey, Brooklyn and Ava Alkire of Madison Heights, and Aiden Parker of Forest. Also surviving are his two loving sisters, Shirley White of Lynchburg, and Susan Hoilman and husband, Ran, of Madison Heights; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. We would especially like to thank Dr. Emily Jenkins and all the staff of Pearson Cancer Center, the Oncology nursing staff at Lynchburg General Hospital, Seven Hills Rehab and Centra Hospice for their kind and loving care of Frank. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Izaak Walton League of Lynchburg. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Frank Campbell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries