Doris Meeks Campbell, 88, of Lowesville, died on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Born in Piney River, on February 24, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Edward Henry and Irene Lynch Meeks. She is survived by a son, Kevin Campbell of Amherst; daughters, Donna Sprouse (Jerry) of Lowesville and Nadine Short (Ron Sr.) of Amherst; a brother, Donald Meeks (Martha) of Amherst; grandchildren, Leslie Sprouse, Ronnie Short (Kaye) and Jonathan Short (Mindy); great-grandchildren, Alex Short, Cameron Short, Jordan Sprouse, Logan Sprouse, and Jesse Kayser-Sprouse; and a brother-in-law, Sidney Teaford of Annandale. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Heaward Campbell; brothers, Ronald Meeks, Junior Meeks, and Jesse Meeks; sisters, Arlene Hicks and Dee Teaford; and her beloved pets, Sam, Patch, and Shadow. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Centra Hospice for all their loving care and support shown to their loved one. A funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Byrum-Parr Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.