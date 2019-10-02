Dale Clarence Campbell, 73, of Spout Spring, died on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. In July, he and his wife, the former Bonnie Gilbert, celebrated sharing their lives together for 50 years. Born on September 25, 1946, in Amherst Co., he was a son of the late Kathleen Johnson and Abraham Campbell. Dale was a member of Hebron Baptist Church and the owner and operator of K & C Trucking and K & C Brokerage. He served his country proudly as a Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force serving two tours in Vietnam. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Matthew C. Campbell and wife, Kelly, of Spout Spring; two daughters, Dana Campbell Hamlett and husband, Marvin, of Pamplin, and Christie Campbell and fiancé, Bobby Layne, of Spout Spring; one brother, Phillip N. Campbell and wife, Jean, of Amherst; five grandchildren, Megan Campbell, Jenna Hamlett, Johnny Hamlett, Kaylin Campbell and Greyson Campbell; and one great-granddaughter, Avalyn Rose Campbell. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Melvin Campbell and Larry Campbell and one sister, Peggy Barone. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Friday, October 4, 2019, at Hebron Baptist Church by the Rev. John Campbell and the Rev. Tom Walker, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Military rites will be accorded by the American Legion Post #104 and VFW #9855 combined Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 7 until 8:30 pm, Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Robinson Funeral Home and other times at the residence. The family wishes to express special thanks to Dr. Emily Jenkins and the staff at Lynchburg Hematology/Oncology, Dr. Michael O'Neill, Lynchburg Radiology and the staff of Lynchburg General Hospital 4E Oncology. Those wishing to make memorials are asked to consider the American Red Cross, 1007 Sheffield Dr., Lynchburg, VA 24502. Robinson Funeral Home is serving the family and an online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.