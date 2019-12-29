Betty Jean Parker Campbell passed away Monday, December 23, 2019, after a long illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Edward Campbell. Graveside service will be at Fort Hill Cemetery on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Stephen Willis of Lynchburg First Church of the Nazarene officiating. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
