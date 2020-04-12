Mary Jane Cameron passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at her home in Forest, Va. She was born in New Waterford, Ohio on October 26, 1928, to Kenneth S Jepson and Jane Clare Rogers Jepson. She attended Mt Union College and graduated from Ohio St. Univ. She was married to William A Cameron in 1952. She followed her husband through numerous relocations to Virginia, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Germany. She volunteered with numerous organizations and in the Methodist Church. She loved gardening; her yard was full of daffodils, iris, bleeding hearts, and more that was much admired. She enjoyed playing bridge and poker, golfing and birding. Her first son, Kenneth Donald Cameron died in infancy. She was preceded in death by husband, Bill and son, Douglas. She is survived by daughters, Liz (Luther) Dietrich and Nancy Cameron; and son, Bruce (Maria) Cameron; and four grandchildren, Laura Dietrich, and Rory, Gibson, and Carly Cameron three nieces, and a nephew. She was cared for in recent months by her daughter Nancy and many care givers including Tiffany, Natalia, Roberta, Mary, and Vicky; from Generation Solutions: Janice, Kathy, Joyce, Esther, Latisha, et al.; from Lynchburg Rehab: Audrey, Jennifer, Lynette, Tiffany, et al. The family would like to thank them for their care and compassion in taking care of Miss Mary through the years. A service will be scheduled when gatherings are permitted. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Cameron as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries