Tyrone Lamont Calloway, 39, of Lynchburg, departed this life on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. He was born on Monday, May 5, 1980, to Brenda Harris Jackson and Jerome Calloway. He was a graduate of E.C. Glass High School. He worked at various companies in the city of Lynchburg. He was a member of Cross Road Baptist Church. He leaves to mourn his parents; daughter, A'Mahayah Tylayah; son, Amontae Tyrese Calloway of Baltimore Md.; his sisters, Chrishawna Harris of Roanoke, Lebre Annan of Lynchburg, and Elizabeth Banks; brother, R. J. Banks of Richmond, as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A Celebration of Tyrone's life will be held at 3 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg on Sunday, November 10, 2019, and will lay in repose one hour prior to the celebration. Interment to follow at Baptist Cemetery. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
