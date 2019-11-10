Tyrone Lamont Calloway, 39, of Lynchburg, departed this life on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. He was born Monday, May 5, 1980 to Brenda Harris Jackson and Jerome Calloway. A Celebration of Tyrone's life will be held today, Sunday, November 10, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg and will lay in repose one hour prior to the celebration. Interment to follow at Baptist Cemetery. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
